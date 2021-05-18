Fraud settlements and PPE boosts: 5 supply chain updates

Mask manufacturers are urging President Joe Biden to boost personal protective equipment manufacturing.

Here are five supply chain updates for ASC leaders:

1. A group representing 26 U.S. mask manufacturers sent a letter to President Biden urging him to create policies to boost domestic manufacturing of PPE.

2. A Florida judge ruled May 12 that AdventHealth can collect $1.5 million after an asset management firm defaulted on a settlement agreement over a failed deal for PPE, according to Law360.

3. Medical device company Relievant Medsystems has appointed Tyler Binney as its new president and CEO to help lead the company in treatment of chronic low back pain.

4. Here's how Pittsburgh-based UPMC responded to global supply shortages during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Here's how COVID-19 is still disrupting the supply chain for four ASCs.

