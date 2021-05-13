How COVID-19 is still disrupting supply chain for 4 ASCs

Obtaining the necessary supplies during the pandemic left many ASCs scrambling. Over a year into the pandemic, many ASCs are still struggling to receive the resources they need to function properly.

Here are three ASC leaders on the difficulty to secure the necessary supplies:

These answers were edited lightly for clarity.

Maria Hickox. Surgery Center Manager of Cascade Eye & Skin Centers (Puyallup, Wash.). ASCs are still struggling with getting personal protective equipment. The rising costs of those items are due to the shortage as well as the limited allocation of supplies by vendors that are deemed for each ASC.

Celia Smith, BSN, RN. Administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center in The Villages. Our center is still experiencing occasional supply shortages. Presently, we are experiencing shortages of non-latex gloves and surgical wraps

Andy Paulson. Executive Director of Central Illinois Endoscopy Center (Peoria). We are still having supply chain issues. Some of our supplies take longer to deliver, which is due to both production cycles as well as transportation issues. We purchased some capital equipment late last year, and the delivery took three times longer than normal due to production delays caused by parts from Europe being delayed.

Chris McClellan, DO. University Orthopedics Center (Altoona, Pa.). We are struggling to get materials such as gloves, drapes etc. at a normal price. These items have significantly increased in price.

