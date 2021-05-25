Bill introduced to strengthen national stockpile & more: 9 supply chain updates

A bill has been introduced to strengthen the U.S. national stockpile, and Abbot is recalling 62,000 pacemakers.

Here are nine updates for ASC leaders:

1. Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., introduced the Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act on May 19, a bill that aims to strengthen the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile and boost domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies.

2. Medical technology company Teleflex signed a definitive agreement to sell part of its respiratory business to medical supplies company Medline Industries.

3. Surgery Partners chose Prodigo Solutions to centralize and streamline supply chain operations.

4. Abbott is recalling nearly 62,000 pacemakers after finding that they have the potential to short circuit.

5. The CEO of a New Jersey safety-net hospital told U.S. senators May 19 that, even now, he does not believe the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic.

6. Mayo Clinic and Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a joint venture May 19 to create diagnostic tests to manage a variety of conditions, the Post Bulletin reported.

7. The FDA issued a warning May 20 for healthcare providers to stop using certain types of needles and syringes made by Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus after finding quality issues with them.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's decision to drop Arthrex for DePuy Synthes products has come under fire.

9. The worldwide spinal implant and surgical device market is projected to reach $14.5 billion by 2027.