Surgery Partners inks supply chain deal

Surgery Partners chose Prodigo Solutions to centralize and streamline supply chain operations, according to a May 20 announcement.

Surgery Partners' ASCs and hospitals will all use Prodigos's marketplace, price navigator and Xchange products. Prodigo will help integrate multiple early receptor potential platforms to add predictive analytics and insights into their data.

"One of the biggest values we saw in Prodigo was the ability to take our separate processes and establish a standardized approach for data management and procurement across the whole organization," Surgery Partners Senior Analyst Jennifer Garza said.

