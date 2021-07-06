7 ENTs stepping into leadership positions in 2021

From state boards to health systems, several ENTs have taken on new leadership roles so far this year.

1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear named Mark Varvares, MD, chief of the Departments of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

2. Kathleen Yaremchuk, MD, of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, is president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

3. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, an ENT from Flint, Mich., was named the American Medical Association's chair of the board of trustees.

4. Eben Rosenthal, MD, was named chair of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's department of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery.

5. Clinical communication company PerfectServe on June 9 introduced Rodrigo Martínez, MD, as the company's first chief medical officer.

6. Douglas Mattox, MD, an ENT at Atlanta-based Emory University School of Medicine, was named to Georgia's state board of examiners for speech pathology and audiology.

7. ENT Jeffrey Hoffman, MD, was named chief medical officer of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance.