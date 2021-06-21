ENT named chair of AMA board of trustees

Bobby Mukkamala, an ENT from Flint, Mich. was named the American Medical Association's chair of the board of trustees.

Dr. Mukkamala and several other leaders were introduced in a June 17 news release.

He started his practice in 2000 and practices general otolaryngology. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor and completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Dr. Mukkamala is also involved with other medical organizations including the Genesee County Medical Society and Michigan State Medical Society.