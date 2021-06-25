Meet the new president of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery

Kathleen Yaremchuk, MD, of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, is president-elect of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Dr. Yaremchuk is chair of Henry Ford Health's otolaryngology-head and neck surgery department and will be inducted as president in October 2022, according to a June 24 news release. She's the first ENT from Henry Ford Health to hold the position.

Dr. Yaremchuk served on the board of directors and chaired several committees for the academy, and in 2020 she received the Helen F. Krause, MD Trailblazer Award from Women in Otolaryngology. In 2011, she received the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation Jerome C. Goldstein Public Service Award.

She received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor and completed her residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center.