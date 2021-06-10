PerfectServe appoints first chief medical officer

Clinical communication company PerfectServe on June 9 introduced Rodrigo Martínez, MD, as the company's first chief medical officer.

Dr. Martínez will be liaison between PerfectServe and its customers, partners and additional entities to ensure the company is meeting the needs of its clients and will help communicate the advantages of the company's offerings. He joins PerfectServe's leadership with more than 20 years of experience as a healthcare consultant.

Dr. Martínez earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa and owns an outpatient practice in a private otolaryngology group. He was most recently the CMO at workflow solutions company TransformativeMed, where he led the company's sales and marketing efforts.

PerfectServe was founded in 1999 and serves more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.