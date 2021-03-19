10 more ENTs to know

Here are 10 ENT physicians to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. To nominate an ENT for future lists, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Sarah McDonald, MD. John H. Stroger Hospital (Chicago). Dr. McDonald is an attending physician with clinical expertise in pediatric otolaryngology. She received her medical degree from Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine and completed a residency at Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

2. Shilpa Cherukupally, MD. DuPage Medical Group Lombard (Ill.). Dr. Cherukupally has practiced otolaryngology for 18 years. She was named a Top Doctor by Chicago Magazine and Castle Connolly.

3. Michael Cunningham, MD. Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Cunningham specializes in endoscopic sinus surgery and sinusitis. He received his medical degree from the University of Rochester (N.Y.) School of Medicine and completed a residency at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital.

4. Alessandro de Alarcon, MD. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Dr. de Alarcon's clinical interests include airway reconstruction, pediatric voice disorders and pediatric sinonasal conditions. He's the director of the Center for Pediatric Voice Disorders at Cincinnati Children's.

5. Dana Gibbs, MD. Central Park Ear, Nose and Throat (Arlington, Texas). Dr. Gibbs joined Central Park ENT in 2006 and is the director of its allergy clinic. She was named a "Tarrant County Top Doctor" and is director of the Pan American Allergy Society.

6. Joseph Spiegel, MD. Philadelphia-based Jefferson University Hospitals. Dr. Spiegel has been in practice for 40 years. He treats conditions including airway stenosis, dysphagia and hay fever.

7. Mark Boseley, MD. Mary Bridge Children's Ear, Nose and Throat (Tacoma, Wash.). Dr. Boseley is a pediatric ENT. He's published research on endoscopic repair in children.

8. Corlyne Mulder, MD. Advocate Medical Group (Aurora, Ill.). Dr. Mulder started practicing otolaryngology in 2014. She received her medical degree from East Lansing-based Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

9. Jonathan Forman, MD. ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida (Boca Raton). Dr. Forman has practiced otolaryngology since 2006. He also volunteers with a local craniofacial team to treat children with conditions such as cleft lip and palate.

10. Martin Goins, MD. Oaklawn Medical Group (Battle Creek, Mich.). Dr. Goins received his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and completed a residency at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital. He joined Oaklawn Medical Group in 2006.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.