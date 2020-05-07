Total joint replacements on hold at Iowa hospital despite relaxed case bans — 3 quick notes

Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa, is resuming some elective surgeries May 11, but total joint replacements are still on hold, President and CEO Jason Harrington told exploreokoboji.com.

Three quick notes:

1. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order April 27 permitting surgeries and procedures "that, if further delayed, will pose a significant risk to quality of life."

2. While the order may be subject to interpretation, Mr. Harrington said total joint replacements don't meet the criteria outlined.

3. Before reintroducing procedures, hospitals and providers must have adequate personal protective equipment, continue prioritizing COVID-19 patients and meet other requirements under the order.

Click here to read the full document.

