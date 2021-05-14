St. Vincent Medical Center launches outpatient robotic joint replacement center

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has launched a robotic joint center that allows for outpatient knee replacement procedures, Cleveland Jewish News reported May 13.

St. Vincent's Robotic Joint Center, a part of the hospital's Spine and Orthopedic Institute, will offer outpatient surgery at both the hospital's flagship location and its ASC, the Brainard Surgery Center, in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

The program started as a national trial to test Think Surgical's TSolution total knee replacement active robot. St. Vincent is the first hospital in Ohio to implement this technology for total knee replacement, according to Cleveland Jewish News.

The center is now accepting patients and could see surgeries begin as early as this month.

