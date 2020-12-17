Think Surgical to launch new total knee replacement robot in 2021

Think Surgical will launch the second generation of its TSolution One Total Knee Application in 2021, the company announced Dec. 16.

The system will be available to hospitals and ASCs in early 2021. The second-generation robot made several hardware and software improvements, including audio feedback to improve positional guidance during surgery and LED lights to denote what stage a procedure is in.

In addition to the new system, Think Surgical will upgrade TSolution One systems that are currently in use.

Houston-based INOV8 Orthopedics tested and evaluated the second-generation system. INOV8 was the first ASC in the U.S. to install the TSolution One.

Stefan Kreuzer, MD, founder of INOV8 Orthopedics, said: "The enhanced system provides submillimeter dimensional accuracy cuts optimizing the marriage of the implant to the bone. I am looking forward to utilizing the new system to further improve patient care."

