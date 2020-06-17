Orthopedics is No. 1 specialty for multdisciplinary ASCs

The most common specialties for multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs are orthopedics and pain management, according to data from CMS.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association reported these top 10 specialties for ASCs based on CMS data from June 2019:



1. Orthopedics: 68 percent (1,967 centers)

2. Pain management: 56 percent (1,628 centers)

3. Podiatry: 54 percent (1,580 centers)

4. Plastic surgery: 54 percent (1,571 centers)

5. Ear, Nose & Throat: 48 percent (1,395 centers)

6. Ophthalmology: 47 percent (1,369)

7. OB-GYN: 40 percent (1,175 centers)

8. Endoscopy: 37 percent (1,083 centers)

9. Dental: 16 percent (450 centers)

10. Other: 56 percent (1,616 centers)



