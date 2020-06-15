10 things to know about orthopedics, orthopedic surgeons in ASCs | 2020
Here are 10 things to know about orthopedics and orthopedic surgery in ASCs.
1. The average salary for orthopedic surgeons is $511,000, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2020.
2. Average incentive bonuses for ophthalmologists is $96,000.
3. About 36 percent of Medicare-certified ASCs, or 2,104 centers, include orthopedics, according to CMS data reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.
4. There are about 137 single-specialty orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., which make up about 5 percent of all single-specialty centers.
5. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, about 1,967 centers include orthopedics. This is about 68 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.
6. The average case mix of orthopedic cases at ASCs is:
Mean: 21 percent
25th percentile: 7 percent
Median: 16 percent
75th percentile: 29 percent
90th percentile: 46 percent
This data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.
7. Average revenue per case for ophthalmology cases is:
Mean: $3,458
25th percentile: $2,702
Median: $3,346
75th percentile: $4,182
90th percentile: $5,007
8. The orthopedics case mix by region is:
Atlantic: 16 percent
Midwest: 21 percent
Mountain: 16 percent
Northwest: 16 percent
Pacific: 15 percent
South: 10 percent
9. About 18 percent of orthopedists have a net worth of $5 million or more, according to the Medscape Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2019. Forty-nine percent of orthopedists report having a net worth of $2 million or more.
10. About 28 percent of orthopedists are still paying off school loans.
