10 things to know about orthopedics, orthopedic surgeons in ASCs | 2020

Here are 10 things to know about orthopedics and orthopedic surgery in ASCs.

1. The average salary for orthopedic surgeons is $511,000, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2020.



2. Average incentive bonuses for ophthalmologists is $96,000.



3. About 36 percent of Medicare-certified ASCs, or 2,104 centers, include orthopedics, according to CMS data reported by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

4. There are about 137 single-specialty orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., which make up about 5 percent of all single-specialty centers.



5. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, about 1,967 centers include orthopedics. This is about 68 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.



6. The average case mix of orthopedic cases at ASCs is:



Mean: 21 percent

25th percentile: 7 percent

Median: 16 percent

75th percentile: 29 percent

90th percentile: 46 percent



This data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.



7. Average revenue per case for ophthalmology cases is:



Mean: $3,458

25th percentile: $2,702

Median: $3,346

75th percentile: $4,182

90th percentile: $5,007



8. The orthopedics case mix by region is:



Atlantic: 16 percent

Midwest: 21 percent

Mountain: 16 percent

Northwest: 16 percent

Pacific: 15 percent

South: 10 percent



9. About 18 percent of orthopedists have a net worth of $5 million or more, according to the Medscape Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2019. Forty-nine percent of orthopedists report having a net worth of $2 million or more.



10. About 28 percent of orthopedists are still paying off school loans.

