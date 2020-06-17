Tenet ASCs performing 85% of pre-COVID-19 volumes — 5 insights

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare gave an investor's update June 16, saying its ASCs have reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic patient volumes through the first half of June.

Five things to know:

1. Tenet also said inpatient surgery volumes have returned to 95 percent of the pre-pandemic volume and admissions have returned to 90 percent of their pre-pandemic levels.

2. Outpatient visits, however, have only hit 70 percent of their pre-pandemic levels.

3. The company said volume is also strong in areas with ongoing COVID-19 activity.

4. Tenet continues to treat COVID-19 patients at its facilities, but the age range of new cases is trending younger than it was four to six weeks ago.

5. Tenet disclosed that it received $172 million in safety-net grants and $1.5 billion in advance Medicare payments. The Medicare advances will have to be repaid by April 2021.

