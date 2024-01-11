Orthopedic ASC moves leaders should know

Here are 10 orthopedic moves ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 14:
- Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster's North Pointe Surgery Center in Lancaster, Pa., earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.
- Orthopedics is among the most popular specialties for ASCs, with the number of orthopedic procedures in outpatient settings like ASCs continuing to grow.
- The Chilton County (Ala.) Health Care Authority has broken ground on a medical office building in Clanton, Ala., near Ascension St. Vincent's campus, with an orthopedic group already signing on as a tenant.
- Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is opening the practice's first ASC.
- Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has announced a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new, 30,000-square-foot ASC, which will provide orthopedic, spine and plastic surgery services.
- Hanover, Pa.-based WellSpan Health & Surgery Center became the first ASC in the system to provide same-day total joint replacements for hips and knees.
- Central Maine Health Ventures, a subsidiary of Auburn-based Central Maine Healthcare, is attempting to acquire full ownership of its ASC, Central Maine Orthopaedics Ambulatory Surgical Center in Auburn.
- Henderson, Nev.-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas.
- Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Medical Group has leased 19,739 square feet inside of a four-story Annapolis, Md.-based medical office building, where it plans to open an ASC to provide orthopedic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular care for patients.
- Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint surgical center.