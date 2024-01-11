Orthopedic ASC moves leaders should know

Here are 10 orthopedic moves ASC leaders should know that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 14:

Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster's North Pointe Surgery Center in Lancaster, Pa., earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval. Orthopedics is among the most popular specialties for ASCs, with the number of orthopedic procedures in outpatient settings like ASCs continuing to grow. The Chilton County (Ala.) Health Care Authority has broken ground on a medical office building in Clanton, Ala., near Ascension St. Vincent's campus, with an orthopedic group already signing on as a tenant. Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is opening the practice's first ASC. Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has announced a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new, 30,000-square-foot ASC, which will provide orthopedic, spine and plastic surgery services. Hanover, Pa.-based WellSpan Health & Surgery Center became the first ASC in the system to provide same-day total joint replacements for hips and knees. Central Maine Health Ventures, a subsidiary of Auburn-based Central Maine Healthcare, is attempting to acquire full ownership of its ASC, Central Maine Orthopaedics Ambulatory Surgical Center in Auburn. Henderson, Nev.-based Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a second location with an ASC in Las Vegas. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Medical Group has leased 19,739 square feet inside of a four-story Annapolis, Md.-based medical office building, where it plans to open an ASC to provide orthopedic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular care for patients. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint surgical center.