MedStar plans Maryland ASC

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Medical Group has leased 19,739 square feet inside of a four-story Annapolis, Md.-based medical office building where it plans to open an ASC, according to a Nov. 20 report from the Daily Record.

MedStar plans to open the new ASC in 2024. It will provide orthopedic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular care for patients.

In September, MedStar expanded its orthopedic and GI footprint in Annapolis and now occupies approximately 31,000 square feet of space in the building.

With the MedStar expansion, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building is now 100% leased.