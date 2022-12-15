5 orthopedic industry numbers to know

Here are five numbers orthopedic surgeons and physicians should know:

23,000: The number of orthopedic surgeons practicing in the U.S., according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView.

21 percent: The number of orthopedic physicians paying off student loans, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report."

$557,000: The average annual compensation for orthopedic surgeons, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

$3,639: The median revenue per case for orthopedic surgeries performed at ASCs, more than any other specialty.

16 percent: The median case mix of orthopedic procedures performed at ASCs nationwide.