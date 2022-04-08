Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

ASC case mix by region: 2022

Gastroenterology comprises 41 percent of cases for ASCs in the Atlantic, the highest of any region, while orthopedics represents 20 percent of cases for surgery centers in the Mountain area, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S., representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

Here is a breakdown of the case mix for ASCs across the country:

Median Case Mix

All ASCs

Atlantic

Midwest

Mountain

Northeast

Pacific

South

Otolaryngology (%)

7

6

10

10

16

5

7

Gastroenterology (%)

33

41

28

29

32

37

28

General Surgery (%)

7

7

6

7

2

7

8

Gynecology (%)

5

4

5

3

4

3

6

Ophthalmology (%)

23

30

20

14

23

21

20

Oral Surgery (%)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Orthopedics (%)

16

16

18

20

18

14

13

Pain Management (%)

14

8

14

23

12

14

17

Plastic Surgery (%)

4

4

5

2

3

3

4

Podiatry (%)

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

Urology (%)

5

5

6

6

7

6

5

