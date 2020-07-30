5 ASCs introducing total joints in 2020

ASCs performing same-day total joint replacement have been "made all the more important by the recent coronavirus epidemic," said Thomas Vikoren, MD, in a May interview with the Bucks County Courier Times.

Five surgery centers that have added total joints since the beginning of the year:

1. Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg logged its first outpatient total knee replacement in late July.

2. Schaumburg, Ill.-based Barrington Orthopedic Specialists now offers outpatient total joint replacement at Schaumburg Surgery Center.

3. DuPage Medical Group's ASC in Lombard, Ill., logged its first total joint replacement surgery May 22. The Downers Grove, Ill.-based medical group originally planned to introduce outpatient total joint replacements this fall, but moved up the start date due to the pandemic.

4. Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center in New Braunfels, Texas, logged its first total joint replacement Feb. 26.

5. William Balcom, MD, performed the first outpatient total knee replacement at an ASC in Worcester County, Mass. He spoke to Becker's ASC Review about his experience in March.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.