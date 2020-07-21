Illinois ASC debuts outpatient total joints

Schaumburg, Ill.-based Barrington Orthopedic Specialists is now offering outpatient total joint replacement at Schaumburg Surgery Center.

The Schaumburg ASC has a team of 15 board-certified physicians. Three are performing total joints:

Hasham Alvi, MD

Paul Nourbash, MD

Thomas Obermeyer, MD

Offering orthopedic surgery, podiatry and pain management services, Schaumburg Surgery Center is situated on the second floor of Barrington Orthopedic Specialists' clinical office in Schaumburg.

The group also has offices in Elk Grove Village, Buffalo Grove and Bartlett, all in Illinois.

