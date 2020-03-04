Texas ASC physicians complete 1st total knee replacement

Physicians at the Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center in New Braunfels, Texas, recently performed the center's first total joint replacement.

David Starch, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with New Braunfels Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine said the center added total knee replacements Feb. 26 and plans to add total hip and shoulder replacements later.

“[A] key benefit for the patient is that we can better manage their pain with even less likelihood of infection. In addition, patients are able to avoid often unnecessary lengthy hospital stays post-surgery. Patients are able to recover quicker, in the comfortable setting of their homes, which of course boosts their overall satisfaction," Dr. Starch said.

