Vision Innovation Partners strikes again, acquires Baltimore Eye Physicians

Vision Innovation Partners continues to grow across the Mid-Atlantic region, this time acquiring Baltimore Eye Physicians March 2.

Baltimore Eye Physicians has two locations, including a surgery center. Founder Marcos Doxanas, MD, said the acquisition will allow his clinic to "adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and meaningfully enhance our practice."

Vision Innovation Partners, based in Annapolis, Md., has a network of 14 practices, 29 locations and seven surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

