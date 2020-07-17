Vision clinic named No. 1 Lasik surgery center in St. Louis

St. Louis Magazine readers named St. Louis-based Brinton Vision the No. 1 Laser Eye Treatment Center in St. Louis.

What you should know:

1. Brinton beat out three other eye surgery centers and an ophthalmologist.

2. Brinton Vision is run by Jason Brinton, MD, who is supported by three optometrists and one refractive surgeon.

3. Brinton Vision will be recognized in the July issue of the magazine.

4. Dr. Brinton commented on the honor, saying, "We believe in building relationships and treating our patients like family, and that is one of the things that sets us apart in the field."

