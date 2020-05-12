Practices reopening to patients should show safety, support & trustworthiness, expert says

Eye practices should convey safety, community support and trustworthiness to get patients to reschedule cases put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to digital marketing strategist Nick Sideris.

Mr. Sideris broke down four important messaging considerations:

1. Any marketing message should be sensitive to the ongoing pandemic.

2. Practices should tell patients about safety precautions that have been implemented to make them feel comfortable returning to the facilities.

3. Healthcare practices can help out other local businesses to show commitment to the community.

4. Patients won't return to a practice if they don't trust that the facility has precautions in place to ensure their safety.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.