Makeup company adds Dr. Ashley Brissette as inaugural 'guiding ophthalmologist'

Beauty brand Clinique has added ophthalmologist Ashley Brissette, MD, to its leadership team as its inaugural guiding ophthalmologist.

Dr. Brissette will be responsible for educating consumers on the importance of eye safety and using her medical expertise to guide the development of new products, according to an Aug. 23 press release.

Clinique ensures that all of its eye makeup products are "ophthalmologist tested." Dr. Brissette is a New York City-based ophthalmologist who specializes in ocular surface diseases and cataract and laser corrective surgeries.

She is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and an ophthalmologist for the New York Rangers NHL hockey team.