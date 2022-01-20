Eye clinic boom in Pennsylvania: 5 ophthalmology updates

Pennsylvania saw more ophthalmology deals in the last 30 days than any other state, and its largest city landed a top spot for ophthalmologist pay.

Five ophthalmology updates across Pennsylvania:

1. Vision Innovation Partners completed its 22nd acquisition since its founding in 2017 with Harrisburg, Pa.-based Memorial Eye Institute.

2. Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision acquired Dailey Harvey Eye Associates in Camp Hill, Pa.

3. Spectrum Vision Partners expanded its Pennsylvania footprint with the addition of Associates in Ophthalmology to the OCLI Vision network.

4. Levittown, Pa.-based Total Eye Care inked a deal with private equity firm Beekman Investment Partners to accelerate growth.

5. Philadelphia was named the fourth-best paying city for early-career ophthalmologists by Medscape. Those with one to seven years of experience made an average of $305,545 per year in the city.