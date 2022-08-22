Dr. Albert Wu to oversee Turn Biotechnologies product development

Albert Wu, MD, PhD, has joined Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company, to oversee development of ophthalmic therapeutic products.

Dr. Wu will work on Turn Bio's TRN-004, a formula that has shown promise in reducing inflammation, oxidative stress and cell senescence for rejuvenating ocular tissues, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the company.

TRN-004 is a protein created using Turn Bio's mRNA-based epigenetic reprogramming of aging platform, used to target cells in the eye.

Dr. Wu has two decades of experience in ophthalmology, receiving honors from the National Institutes of Health, the University of Washington and Yale University.

"Our work has the potential to revolutionize eye care to preserve patients' vision and, ultimately, restore it," Dr. Wu said in the release. "The ability to produce cell rejuvenation therapies and deliver them with pinpoint accuracy offers enormous promise to millions of people around the world whose sight has been compromised by untreatable conditions."