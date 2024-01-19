Bascom Palmer Eye Institute adds 1st anterior segment chief resident

Miami, Fla.-based Bascom Palmer Eye Institute has added Jonathan Tijerina, MD, as its first anterior segment chief resident, according to a Jan. 18 report from the Marshall News Messenger.

Dr. Tijerina will begin the position in June following his third year of residency. Traditionally, the institute has always had two chief residents, both specializing in retina care.

"It’s a long time coming because there’s a lot of trauma to the eye that doesn’t need retina surgery. 2023 was the first year they started entertaining that idea," Dr. Tijerina told the Messenger.





