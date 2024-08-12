8 ASCs running or starting robot programs this year

Here are eight ASC that have started robot programs, or are planning to start them, this year, as reported by Becker's:

1. Oswego (New York) Health performed the facility's first robotically assisted surgery in July.

2. The Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa) added the Mako SmartRobotics system for hip and knee replacements, produced by device manufacturer Stryker.

3. Bloomington, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center began a six-month pilot program of Medtronic's GI Genius, an AI-powered polyp detection tool for colonoscopies.

4. Hudson, Wis.-based Valley Surgery Center began offering the LINX reflux management system and robotic-assisted surgeries for procedures, including gallbladder removal, hernia repair and gynecologic surgeries.

5. Momentum Specialty Surgery Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, became the first ASC to successfully implant a cochlear device using a robotic arm system.

6. High Plain Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, is buying outright its leased Intuitive daVinci X robot.

7. Infirmary Health's Daphne (Ala.) Surgery Center completed its first total knee replacement surgery using a Velys robot. The surgery was performed by Gulf Orthopaedics surgeon Jay Savage, MD. The center was the first in the state to use the Velys robot for total knee replacement.

8. Murray, Utah-based Intermountain Medical Center was the first medical center in the state to offer heart procedures to patients using the Stereotaxis Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system. This was Steretaxis' first treatment of patients using the system, and the Genesis RMN will help launch the center's new robotic heart care program.