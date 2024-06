The Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa) now offers hip and knee replacements using device manufacturer Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system, CBS affiliate KGAN reported May 29.

The Mako SmartRobotics system allows patients with osteoarthritis or degeneration of the knee or hip joints to get same-day surgery as well as improving surgical accuracy and shortening patient recovery time, according to KGAN. The ASC is the only one in the area offering procedures using the technology.