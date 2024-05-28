OSF HealthCare hospital adds GI Genius

Bloomington, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center is piloting the use of Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence-powered polyp detection tool.

Since adding the system April 1, the system has seen an increase in the detection of precancerous polyps, according to a May 24 news release from the health system.

St. Joseph gastroenterologist Omar Khokhar, MD, said the hospital's pilot program will consider whether to use GI Genius for screening colonoscopies and colonoscopies when patients have symptoms indicating possible cancer, according to the release.

Dr. Khokhar will work with a team to analyze data from the six-month pilot and evaluate adenoma detection rates and post-colonoscopy cancer rates.