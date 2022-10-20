5 drug cases involving physicians

Here are five drug cases involving physicians that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 29:

1. A New York City federal court charged Dr. Somsri Ratanaprasatporn three pharmacists and four others with a $24 million scheme illegally distributing more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills.

2. Atlanta-based former gynecologist Anthony Mills and pharmacist Raphael Ogunsusi have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating a "pill mill" network.

3. Allen, Texas-based physician Frank Byoung Lee, MD, who wrote prescriptions to Alabama patients during telehealth appointments after being informed that he did not have a valid license to practice in the state, has been ordered to stop.

4. Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

5. Santa Ana, Calif.-based physician Dr. Mohammed El-Nachef pleaded guilty to defrauding California's Medi-Cal system by prescribing medically unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients.