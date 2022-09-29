Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act 

Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29.

In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer over the course of four meetings. The government alleged these prescriptions were not for a legitimate medical purpose.