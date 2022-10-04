Georgia physician, pharmacist plead guilty to pill mill operation

Atlanta-based former gynecologist Anthony Mills and pharmacist Raphael Ogunsusi have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating a "pill mill" network, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 4.

Since at least October 2018, Mr. Mills, 56, operated a "pill mill" out of his residence. He issued prescriptions for controlled substances, such as oxycodone, to drug addicts and dealers in exchange for cash payments. He did not obtain any medical records of his patients nor conduct any measure to obtain necessary prior medical records of his patients.

Many of the illegitimate prescriptions written by Mr. Mills were filed by Mr. Ogunsusi through his two pharmacies, Evansmill Pharmacy and Retox Pharmacy. Mr. Ogunsusi knew Mr. Mills operated a pill mill out of his home and that he prescribed in excess but "nonetheless dispensed controlled substances pursuant to prescriptions issued by Mills and others," according to the report.

Mr. Ogunsusi accepted large cash payments in exchange for filling these prescriptions. To disguise the inflated prices, he falsified and directed others to falsify pricing information on his pharmacy computers.

Mr. Mills surrendered his medical license in July 2020, according to the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

Mr. Mills will be sentenced on February 7, 2023. Mr. Ogunsusi's scheduling date has not yet been scheduled.