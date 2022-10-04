Texas physician prescribing drugs in another state ordered to stop

Allen, Texas-based physician Frank Byoung Lee, MD, who wrote prescriptions to Alabama patients during telehealth appointments after being informed that he didn't have a valid license to practice in the state, has been ordered to stop, al.com reported Oct. 4.

Dr. Lee received a temporary emergency license to practice in Alabama in April 2020. The license expired in November 2020, but the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners alleges Dr. Lee continued to write prescriptions for Alabama patients, including for ivermectin, a controversial drug that is sometimes used "off-label" to treat COVID-19 patients, though it's never been shown to be effective.

Dr. Lee allegedly continued to write prescriptions to patients for months despite being told in January that he was not licensed to practice medicine in Alabama.

The board has issued a cease and desist letter to Dr. Lee ordering him to immediately stop practicing in the state.