Work progressing on UIC outpatient surgery center, specialty clinic

The University of Illinois at Chicago is nearing the halfway mark in construction of its outpatient surgery center and specialty clinics, according to a May 21 LinkedIn post.

Here's what you should know:

1. The center will have six floors, eight operating rooms and a pre- and post- operative area. Services will include ENT, gastroenterology and urology.

2. The 200,000 outpatient center is being financed by the UIC Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Fund.

3. So far, developers have completed the basement and foundations. Work is progressing on the building's steel structure. The center broke ground in August 2020.

4. The center is expected to open in fall next year.