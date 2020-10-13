Watauga Orthopaedics seeks approval on new surgery center

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopaedics is looking to build a new ASC near the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tenn., according to an Oct. 12 report from WJHL.

The orthopedic surgery center is awaiting a certificate of need and would open in 2022, the report said.

"We have served the region for 70 years, and we are committed to continuing that tradition by meeting the growing needs of our community," Marc Aiken, MD, a surgeon at the practice, said in a statement obtained by WJHL.

Read the full report here.

