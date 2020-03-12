Voters to decide if Ohio system can move forward with surgery center

University Hospitals Mayfield (Ohio) Village Health Center could build an outpatient surgery center and medical building if voters approve a zoning change in the March 17 primary election, according to The News-Herald.

The rezoning is on the ballot as Issue 10. It would reclassify the health center as an office laboratory district.

The Cleveland-based University Hospitals system is one of Northeast Ohio's largest private sector employers, with over 28,000 physicians and employees.

