Wisconsin system readies for hospital, surgery center opening

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health Center is gearing up to open a full-service hospital with a surgery center and an emergency department, WXPR.org reports.

The Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua (Wis.) is slated to open April 20. Its surgery center will feature four operating rooms and three procedure rooms.



The hospital will also house a 24-hour emergency department, 14 private patient rooms, a birthing center and a pharmacy. Offerings will include physical and occupational therapy, imaging, radiology, and lab services.

