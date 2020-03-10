8 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

Eight hospitals and health systems opened or announced plans for ASCs in February:

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is building a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC.

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC.

Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital plans to open an ASC.

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. The new Summerport Surgery Center is an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition plans to develop a healthcare complex through a joint venture with Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne. The complex will eventually include an ASC.

Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is set to open this fall. The ASC is a joint venture between Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

