Virginia surgery center chain opens imaging center

Richmond, Va.-based Medarva Healthcare opened an outpatient imaging center in Henrico, Va., Richmond BizSense reports.

Medarva, which operates two surgery centers, opened the imaging center adjacent to one of its surgery centers. It's running the surgery center through a partnership with Radiology Associates of Richmond (Va.).

The center has three employees and a per-diem staffer. The center is hoping to establish itself as an alternative to hospital-based imaging departments.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.