TriHealth $30M outpatient campus to add 120 jobs

Cincinnati-based TriHealth will begin work on a $30 million outpatient campus in March that is expected to bring 120 jobs to the area, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The 57,000-square-foot, two-story facility will comprise primary, urgent and specialty care, including orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology and general surgery.

The facility will be TriHealth's 13th major ambulatory campus, and the health system will consolidate three current locations once the project opens in fall 2023, according to the report.

The move is another step in TriHealth's outpatient expansion, which has gathered momentum in recent years. In September, the health system teamed with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to combine their orthopedic surgery centers in Ohio and create a jointly governed network of ASCs.