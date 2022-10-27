Texas ASCs: 4 moves in an industry hotspot

Here are four ASC moves in Texas since Oct. 18:

1. The Katy (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center submitted a project request to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a renovation/alteration project.

2. Kelsey-Sebold broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of their Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC and a cancer center to the practice.

3. Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.

4. Construction work on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus is underway.