Tennessee development group building surgery center, pair of medical office buildings

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based developers plan to build a pair of medical office buildings, and one of the buildings will feature a surgery center, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports.

What you should know:

1. The first medical office building will have the surgery center.

2. Each two-story building will be split between about 40,000 square feet.

3. The developers expect to start working on the buildings this fall, with a completion date of summer of 2021 envisioned.

