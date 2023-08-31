Stanford Health adds ambulatory surgery in $500M investment

Pleasanton, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley has continued to expand its presence in the Bay Area through a $500 million community investment, expanding its main hospital to add specialties including urology, neurology, pulmonology and digestive health, according to an Aug. 31 report from San Francisco Business Times.

Additionally, a new Stanford Medicine campus will add ambulatory surgery, imaging and other specialties.

It has also expanded its cancer center and added a second X-ray unit and six new exam rooms at its orthopedic and sports medicine clinic.

Stanford also recently renovated its Heart & Vascular Clinic in Pleasanton, Calif., which comprises 15 treatment and procedure rooms and brings comprehensive and advanced cardiovascular programs in adult congenital heart disease, cardiology, heart failure and heart surgery.