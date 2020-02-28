3 things to know about orthopedic surgeon salary growth & hospital revenue generated

Orthopedic surgeons generate over $3 million for hospitals, on average according to a survey conducted by physician search firm Merritt Hawkins.

1. Orthopedic surgeons were one of the top paid specialists, earning $533,000 on average.

2. Orthopedic surgeons were one of the top revenue generating specialties for hospitals, generating $$3,286,764 on average, up from $2,746,605 in 2016.

3. According to Merritt Hawkins' 2019 review of physician and advanced practitioner recruiting incentives, orthopedic surgeons were one of the top 20 most requested specialties by physician search firms, landing in at the 13th spot.

More articles on orthopedics:

