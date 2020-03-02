Kansas hospital opening surgical center, cath lab as part of $25M project

Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital is opening a surgical center and cardiac catheterization lab March 8, News Cow reports.

The H.L. Snyder Medical Foundation Surgical Center and William Newton Cardiology Clinic were built as part of the hospital's 10-year, $25 million master facility plan.

Led by manager Chris Graham, the cath lab team will include two registered nurses and two technologists. Alaa Boulad, MD, is William Newton Hospital's full-time cardiologist, and Brandy Cuevas is the hospital's administrative director of cardiovascular services.

