Florida hospital seeks approval for new location with surgery center

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County, The St. Augustine Record reports.

What you should know:

1. Baptist is seeking approval to develop the space on 38 acres of land, with up to 525,000 square feet of developable space. The land currently houses a flea market.

2. If the project is approved, the health system would develop the project over the next 10 years.

3. Baptist submitted the plans to the county Feb. 14.

