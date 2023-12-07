ASC activity warms up in Florida

Here are four ASC moves happening in Florida that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 14:

1. Tampa General Hospital has completed the $290 million purchase of Bravera Health properties in Citrus and Hernando from Community Health Systems, which include two ASCs.

2. AdventHealth Daytona Beach installed the final beam on its new ASC and medical office building, which is slated to open in the spring of 2024.

3. Boca Raton Regional Hospital unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC and state-of-the-art outpatient services, including same-day surgical care, diagnostic procedures and specialty clinics.

4. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint surgical center.